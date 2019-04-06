Memory technology room to be launched in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A memory technology resource room is to be officially launched in Loughrea on Monday (8th April).

The initiative is led by the HSE Social Care division in conjunction with the National Dementia Office with 23 such units nationwide.

The rooms serve as education and information sites which provide advice on supports for people with memory difficulties or dementia.

This is primarily delivered using equipment and technology in a bid to allow people to remain active and independent both at home and in the community.

The Galway memory resource room will be officially launched on Monday at St Brendan’s community nursing unit in Loughrea at 11am.