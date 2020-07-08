Memorial wall to be constructed in Tuam for key community members

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam area councillors have voted to construct a memorial wall for people who have contributed to the local community during their lifetime.

The wall would be located at Tuam Palace Grounds and would remember those who have passed away who were involved in community groups and councils, or those who contributed to the town through individual work including artists.

Local Councillor Donagh Killilea who proposed the development, says the project may be incorporated into the upgrade works due to be carried out at the Palace Grounds under the Town Regeneration scheme.

He says there are many people in Tuam who deserve to be commemorated.

