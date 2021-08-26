Memorial service to be held for family killed in motorway crash near Ballinasloe

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A memorial service will be held in the city this evening for the family killed in a motorway crash near Ballinasloe last week.

Karzan Sabah Ahmed, his wife Shahen Qasm and their infant daughter Lina where killed last Thursday when their car was struck by another vehicle travelling in the wrong direction.

Originally from the Kurdistan region of Iraq, they lived at Riverside in the city for several years, where Karzan had been completing a PhD in Agriculture at NUI Galway.

A closed memorial service will take place at NUI Galway this evening at 7.30 and will be attended by family, members of the Kurdish community, and local religious leaders.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Chaplain at NUI Galway, Fr. Ben Hughes, said they’ve received overwhelming support from across the country.

He said the family are particularly grateful for €100 thousand raised via a GoFundMe campaign to repatriate the bodies of Karzan, Shahen and baby Lina home to Iraq.

