Memorial service remembers those killed on Galway roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A memorial service is being held in Galway today to remember those who have been killed in road traffic incidents.

It’s being held by the Road Safety Authority as part of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims which takes place across the globe today.

Galway’s memorial service will begin today at 2 o’clock at the Clayton Hotel.

Those in attendance are invited to bring a photo of their lost loved ones to the ceremony.

