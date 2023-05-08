Memorial service for mariners to take place in Renville, Oranmore this evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A flotilla of yachts and fishing boats will converge on Galway Bay Sailing Club in Renville in Oranmore at 7 this evening for a memorial service for mariners

The service aims to remember former members, supporters, fishermen who died at sea and to pay tribute to the rescue agencies.

Prayers and poetry readings onshore will be conducted by Oranmore’s parish priest, Fr Diarmuid Hogan, and Rev Anthony Previté of the Church of Ireland.

The Irish Coast Guard has requested that no drones be flown in the area between 7 and 8 this evening for safety reasons.

Commodore Johnny Shorten told John Mulligan this is a community event, and everyone is welcome