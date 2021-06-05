Memo on redress proposals for Mother and Baby Home survivors expected to be brought by beginning of July

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government’s set to consider proposals on redress for survivors of mother and baby homes in the next few weeks.

The Irish Times reports the Children’s Minister will bring a memo to Cabinet at either the end of this month or the start of July.

The paper says it’s unlikely Cabinet will reject the final report of the Commission of Investigation into the homes.

Pressure is mounting on member of the commission to appear before Children’s Oireachtas Committee to answer questions about their work.

Committee Chair Kathleen Funchion says the report has to be corrected