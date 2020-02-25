Members of Galway athletics community make passionate appeal to save Dangan from road development

Members of Galway’s Athletics community have made a passionate submission at today’s oral hearing of the proposed Galway City Ring Road development.

Ruth Molloy and Brian Burton, from Galway City Harriers, made a submission against the ring road on the grounds that it would negatively effect the public and the environment.

Ms Molloy spoke extensively about the damage that would be caused to wildlife, biodiversity and the River Coribb by the development.

Mr Bruton voiced concerns about the amount of limestone pavement that would be lost due to the development – adding that we owe it to future generations to protect the natural habitats along the proposed route.

Both speakers also said that the loss of land at Dangan would negatively effect Galway athletics into the future.

Representatives from ARUP consultants informed the hearing that extensive research has been carried out and mitigation measures have been proposed to counteract any potential impact on the environment.