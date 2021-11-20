Member of NPHET says group doesn’t want to advise another lockdown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A member of the National Public Health Emergency Team says the group does not want to advise the government to introduce another lockdown.

But Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, Dr Cillian de Gascun, says the high transmissibility of the Delta variant means basic public health measures will have less impact than they had at the start of the pandemic.

Earlier this week, updated modeling reveled up to 200-hundred thousand people could be infected with Covid next month, if the growth of the virus continues at the current rate.

Dr Cillian de Gascun, says the most vulnerable need to be protected.