Member of Guildford Four to outline his experience at city event

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A member of the Guildford Four will attend an event in the city next week to highlight wrongful convictions.

It’s the first time Paddy Armstrong and journalist Mary-Elaine Tynan will make an appearance in the west of Ireland.

Armstrong and Tynan collaborated on a book which outlines Armstrong’s experience being wrongfully convicted of bombings carried out by the Provisional IRA, and the impact the conviction had on his life.

The event, organised by NUI Galway’s Innocence Clinic, which examines cases of wrongful conviction, will take place next Tuesday at Aras Moyola.