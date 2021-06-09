Meeting with design team to discuss planned extension of Presentation College in Headford

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The board of management at Presentation College in Headford is to meet with the design team in the coming weeks to discuss the planned expansion of the secondary school.

The new build extension which has recently been approved by the Department of Education will increase student capacity from 800 to 1,000.

It caters for students from areas stretching from Ballindooley to Cong and Caherlistrane.

Councillor Mary Hoade is a past pupil and Chair of the Board of Management – she says the Education Minister Norma Foley has also commited to visit the school over the coming months.

She told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks the next phase will involve a meeting with the design team after which design details will be finalised and a planning application will be compiled.