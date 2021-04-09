Meeting tonight to discuss campaign to promote better cycling across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online public meeting will take place this evening to discuss a campaign to promote better cycling across Galway.

The photo campaign, known as #GalwayByBike is organised by Galway Cycling Campaign.

It’s asking people to take photos with their bike at local landmarks across the county, and upload them online using the hashtag.

A photo montage will be created at the end of the month and shared online in advance of the UN Global Road Safety Week in May.

GalwayByBike will be discussed at an online public meeting via Zoom at 8 tonight – further details are available at GalwayCycling.org