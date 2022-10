Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting will be held tonight at Galway Business School in Salthill over rates revaluation for 2024.

Councillor Niall Mc Nelis and the Village Salthill committee organised the meeting for local businesses.

Ronan Rooney from Rooney auctioneers will outline the process of appealing which must be done by November 1st of this year.

Councillor McNelis explains that now is the time to lodge an appeal and not to wait till the new rate is set: