Meeting today for further consideration of the provision of a new secondary school on Inisbofin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting is being held today to consider the application for a new secondary school on Inisbofin.

The process to establish the first ever secondary school on the island began in January.

A meeting of the Galway and Roscommon Education and Training will take place this afternoon, to assess the Inisbofin post-primary school application.

The meeting comes as the residents on the island submitted a formal application to the GRETB at the end of January.

There are 13 children currently attending Inisbofin National School who will have to travel to the mainland in order to receive second-level education.

If the Inisbofin post-primary school development progresses, it will bring to six the number of secondary schools on Irish off-shore islands.