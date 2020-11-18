Meeting to explore funding options for Galway charities amid widespread funding drops

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Community fundraisers across Galway are being invited to take part in an online networking event next week to address funding concerns. (25/11)

The event is organised by Galway Volunteer Centre to explore ways of ensuring that community groups and charities can continue their activities in 2021.

It says a recent survey of over 180 community organisations has shown that at least 70 percent of participants are uncertain about their ability to fund their services.

While half of groups have cancelled fundraising events or campaigns and experienced a dramatic drop in income.

The online networking meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 25th at 11am and further information can be found at volunteergalway.ie.