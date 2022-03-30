Meeting to discuss new cancer centre for West and North-West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting is taking place in Dublin today to discuss the establishment of a dedicated cancer centre for the West and North-West region.

The proposed centre is included in the National Development Plan for 2021 – 2030.

Advocates say Ireland must learn from Europe, where facilities of this kind are designed and delivered within a few years.

They argue a design team must be appointed as a matter of urgency, so that lifesaving treatment and care can be provided without the delays currently being experienced.

Guest speakers at today’s event include Professor Michael Kerin, breast cancer specialist and Chair of Surgery at NUI Galway.

Professor Kerin says this new centre is urgently needed to improve patient outcomes in the West of Ireland...