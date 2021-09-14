Meeting to discuss national park designation for Galway city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting will take place this morning to discuss a national park designation for Galway city.

The event, organised by the Galway national park city initiative, will bring together campaigners and city councillors, as well as local authority management.

They’ll hear from officials, developers and campaigners from Wales, England, Belgium and Australia on how integrating waterways, woodlands, parks and a green-built infrastructure into the

fabric of Galway could benefit the social, health, and educational well-being of its citizens.

The online meeting takes place this morning and will be chaired by Micheál Ó Cinnéide, ex-director of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Local organiser Brendan Smith says the pandemic has highlighted the importance of the ‘green and blue’ of nature and Galway could be a template for other cities to follow.