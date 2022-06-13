Meeting to discuss how public money spent on Galway 2020 deferred

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting due to take place today to discuss how public money was spent on Galway 2020 has been deferred until September.

It’s after councillors received a substanial report on the Capital of Culture project in recent days – with company representatives earmarked to appear at this afternoon’s City Council meeting.

However, due to the volume of information provided, the meeting has been deferred until later this year.

The project was almost 90 percent funded by the public purse despite an initial pledge that taxpayer funding would only account for just 50 percent of funding, with sponsorship to make up the rest.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Alan Cheevers says Galway 2020 was beset with problems with the very start.

And Councillor Cheevers says he absolutely does not accept that COVID-19 is to blame for many of the misfortunes.