Meeting to discuss future of Galway 2020 amid Covid-19 pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting to discuss the future of the Galway 2020 project amid the Covid-19 pandemic will be held in the city next week.

The meeting on Tuesday will be attended by the board of Galway 2020 – which includes the CEO’s of Galway City Council and County Council, as well as Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard.

There have been suggestions that Galway’s designation as European Capital of Culture for 2020 will have to be pushed into 2021 due to the significant impact of Covid-19.

Galway 2020 has been forced to cancel a series of events and indefinitely postpone a wide range of others due to the ongoing crisis.

It follows the cancellation of the high-profile opening ceremony at South Park in the city last month due to a status red storm warning.

It’s also understood that efforts to secure several million euro in additional funding from the City Council are to be dropped due to the current emergency.

Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard says it’s been a very tough few months for the Galway 2020 project – and it’s difficult to predict the days, weeks and months ahead in these uncertain times.