Meeting to discuss future of business in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The future of business and enterprise in Ballinasloe is to be the central focus of a meeting in the town tomorrow.

The meeting is being hosted by the Pulse Club in conjunction with Ballinasloe Enterprise Club.

Representatives from Ryan Hanley Consulting Engineers will deliver a presentation on the town enhancement plan, while Failte Ireland will discuss its impact on the local economy.

There will also be a panel discussion as well as feedback from businesses who have set up a venture in the town in the last six months.

The networking meeting gets underway at the Shearwater Hotel tomorrow at 6.30pm.