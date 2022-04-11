Meeting to discuss campaign for public park in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online public meeting will take place tomorrow to discuss a community group’s proposal for a new public park in Oranmore (12/4).

Oranhill Park would be located at the Oranhill estate to the south of the village – and a disused site managed by NAMA is currently being forward as the campaign group’s preferred option.

Campaigners say the amenity would be for everyone in the village and would be safely accessible via walking or cycling – and would also reduce traffic to Renville Park.

The online public meeting will take place tomorrow at 8pm – further details can be found at OranhillPark.ie.

Campaigner Jill Holtz says say the park is desperately needed as the population in Oranhill continues to increase…