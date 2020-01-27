Meeting to discuss additional funds for Galway 2020 projects deferred

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special meeting to discuss a proposal for 2.5 million euro in extra city council funding to fund additional projects for Galway 2020, has been deferred.

In a report presented to councillors today, the Chief Executive recommended that in order to facilitate the delivery of additional programme elements in the city and the development of legacy initiatives, 1.25 million euro would be provided in the two years following the European designation – 2021 and 2022.

The meeting held at City Hall today was deferred following calls for further financial detail.

It will now form part of the agenda at next month’s meeting which is to be held on February 10th.

Green city councillor Pauline O’Reilly proposed the deferral pending additional detail and was seconded by Independent councillor Colette Connolly.

