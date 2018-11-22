Meeting on housing crisis to take place in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting on the current housing crisis will take place in the city next week.

The meeting is organised by Galway Anti Racism Network, Galway Traveller Movement, Galway City Community Network and One Galway.

It will facilitate speakers from the marginalised sections of society directly affected by homelessness.

The event will take place at the Arts Centre, Dominick Street at 7p.m on Monday, November 26th.