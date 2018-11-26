Current track
Meeting on housing crisis to take place in city

26 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city tonight to offer a ‘unique perspective’ on the current housing crisis.

The meeting is organised by Galway Anti Racism Network, Galway Traveller Movement, Galway City Community Network, One Galway and Amach Galway.

Entitled ‘Voices from the Margins’ – the event aims to give a voice to those from the marginalised sections of society impacted by homelessness.

The event will take place at the Arts Centre, Dominick Street this evening at 7.

Joe Loughnane of the Galway Anti-Racism Network says the meeting will represent many groups of people. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

