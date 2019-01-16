Meeting hears St Brigid’s campus in Ballinasloe is going from bad to worse with dereliction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – St. Brigid’s complex in Ballinasloe is going from bad to worse as regards dereliction.

That’s according to local Sinn Fein councillor Dermot Connolly who raised the issue at Municipal District level urging officials to push for a fresh approach on its future use.

Fianna Fail Michael Connolly argued it’s a public property on public lands owned by the HSE, and the public is observing the dereliction of a very valuable site.

He argued it’s very unsightly and the MD has a role to try and ensure every place looks well.

Councillor Dermot Connolly said a lot of people are annoyed to see it not being utilised and a strong statement is needed from the municipal district.

Officials advised that although there are certain protocols on how they dispose of the lands, the HSE are the owners and the local authority only has a certain role in relation to zoning and planning.

Director of Services Alan Farrell said it’s a critical site in terms of the development of the town and a master plan would be a positive step forward.