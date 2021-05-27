Meeting hears of “huge concern” over school safety along R336 in Connemara

print

A meeting has heard that “every parent at every school in Connemara” has serious concerns over road safety.

The matter arose at a meeting of the Connemara municipal distract, where there was a specific focus on schools along the R336.

Councillor Eileen Mannion said there’s a huge emphasis now on walking and cycling to school – but the infrastructure in the region just isn’t there.

Councillor Daithi Ó’ Cualáin pointed out many parents and children are encountering extreme difficulty crossing the busy R336 every morning.

Senior engineer Damien Mitchell agreed with many of the opinions expressed and offered it was “not hard” to see why parents would be hesitant to send kids out cycling along the R336.

He highlighted the newly established “Safe Route to Schools” programme as a means of securing a number of road safety improvement measures.

The initiative – launched by the Government in March – aims to provide safe cycling and walking infrastructure at selected schools.

Councillor Daithí Ó Cualáin says the R336 is an extremely busy road and some action is needed – to hear more from Cllr Ó Cualáin, tune in to FYI [email protected]