Meeting hears of a Burial grounds crisis in Leitir Móir and in Connemara.

Share story:

Leitir Móir is the latest area in Connemara which faces a crisis as regards the availability of burial grounds.

A meeting this week heard that there may be only 5 or 6 spaces left in the local cemetery.

This week’s meeting in Leitir Móir heard stark news about the availability of burial space in the local cemetery – it is down to five or six spaces with no plans for a new burial ground.

Some interim measures may provide a temporary respite but it would not be for long.

Now a local committee is to bring in an engineer of their own to try and find a solution.

But given the nature of the Connemara landscape and the sanitary and planning regulations, solutions are hard to come by.

“Galway County Council will not find a readymade plot of land for a cemetery in Connemara”, stated local Councillor, Pádraig Mac an Iomaire.

“Land will have to be filled in and drained. It costs money but the community is entitled to a resting place for their dead”, Councillor Mac an Iomaire added.

The Leitir Móir crisis is replicated in many areas in Connemara. At one stage, Galway County Council mooted the idea of a large cemetery in a central location but Connemara Councillors stood against any such solution.