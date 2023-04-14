Meeting hears Galway’s rental market like “being in the Hunger Games”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting has heard that Galway’s rental market is like “being in the Hunger Games”.

The virtual event was organised by Uplift in association with Féile Housing, to discuss how the crisis is impacting on the Galway West area.

“It’s like being in the Hunger Games” is how one attendee of the public meeting described Galway’s rental market.

The reference is to a book and movie series telling the story of a high stakes last-man standing competition.

During the meeting, people were encouraged to sign a petition calling for reversal of the lifting of the eviction ban, which has now gathered over 6,000 signatures.

The meeting also carried out a number of polls, with 30% of people in attendance saying they are considering emigrating as a result of the housing crisis.

It was also highlighted that there are just 27 properties to rent in Galway City on Daft.ie – but hundreds on Airbnb.

Commenting on that finding, Féile Housing’s Aoife Welby, stated “I’m still considering leaving Ireland”.

