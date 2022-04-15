Meeting hears concerns over “frightening” level of drugs circulating in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councilors expressed shock at the level of illegal drugs in circulation at this week’s meeting of Galway City Council.

The increase in assaults of a sexual nature also came in for comment when the 2021 Policing Committee report for Galway was discussed at the meeting.

Councillor Eddie Hoare said the statistic that €1m. worth of illegal drugs were seized by the Gardai in Galway last year was a shocking reminder of the urgency of this problem. Councillor Hoare added that estimates that this is probably 10% of the amount of drugs in circulation is frightening.

City Mayor, Collette Connolly said that the estimated half million euro worth of cocaine involved showed the scourge that Galway and other communities are facing.

Councillor Alan Cheevers said the drugs statistics are shocking but that we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg.

Councillor Martina O’ Connor drew attention to the doubling of sex assaults during the lockdown and Mayor Connolly referred to issues such as drinking and urinating in public places and said she did not know when she last saw a Garda on duty in her area.

Councillor Niall Mc Neilius, the chairperson of the Policing Committee, said that it was a difficult period for the Gardaí because of the covid crisis and that good work had been done by the members of the force.