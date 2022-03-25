Meeting hears concerns failed Salthill cycleway impacted on other projects

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Arrangements for five cycling facilities in various parts of the city are being discussed at Galway City Council level

Some recrimination has been voiced about delays in making progress on these schemes

A number of Councillors have suggested matters have been confused by the failed effort to develop a cycle route in Salthill.

Various traffic and road changes were part of the plans for making Galway City more cycle-friendly when strategies were drawn up for areas such as Ballyloughan, the Western Distributor Road, and Clybawn Road.

However, Councillor John Connolly stated at this week’s City Council meeting that these changes and projects were initially to be achieved by July of 2020.

When the deadline was not met, an objective of the first quarter of 2021 was set Councillor Connolly said.

He suggested that the focus on the plans for the controversial failed effort for new cycling routes for the Salthill area had further stalled the plans developed a number of years ago.

Councillors Donal Lyons and John Connolly returned to the Salthill cycle plans and sought details of money spent.

Michael Lally from the Council executive said €186,000 could be pinpointed in Commercial Purchase Orders so far and Patrick Greene from the Executive promised that he would have a total figure later.