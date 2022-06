Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is holding a public meeting in the city tomorrow, Wednesday, to help improve healthcare for those suffering from chronic conditions.

It’s inviting those living with COPD, Asthma, Diabetes or heart conditions to attend, as well as those caring for others.

The public engagement meeting will take place on Wednesday afternoon from 2pm until 4.30pm and people are invited to attend virtually.

Iolo Eilian of the HSE Project Management Office has more details: