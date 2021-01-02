Meelick Weir Walkway To close with immediate effect

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Waterways Ireland have been instructed by the Gardai to close Meelick Weir Walkway with immediate effect due to the lack of social distancing.

The walkway, opened only last month, connects Galway and Offaly as well as linking into the Hymanny Way and has proved popular with locals and non locals alike.

However, the closure was requested by An Garda Siochana due to issues with compliance with social distancing protocols on and near the walkway.

Local Fianna Fail deputy Anne Rabbitte told Galway Bay Fm News that it was unfortunate that such a decision had to be made. She said “I feel for the locals who live within the 5km and can not access their own amenity. But the real message also has to be that people stay at home and double down on their efforts to stay within the regulations”.