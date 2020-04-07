Medtronic to ramp up production to 1,000 ventilators weekly by end of June

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City medical device firm Medtronic is aiming to further ramp up production of its ventilators with a target of 1,000 weekly by the end of June.

It’s in a bid to meet growing worldwide demand for the life-saving device during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Irish Times, Medtronic Chief Executive Omar Ishrak said the company was continuing to increase ventilator manufacturing at the Galway facility.

This will involve moving from 400 ventilators at week at the end of this month, to 700 weekly at the end of May and more than 1,000 by the end of June.