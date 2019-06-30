Medical manufacturing firm to open new distribution centre in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Medical manufacturing and services firm Natus Medical will officially open its new distribution centre in Gort tomorrow.

Natus, which employs around 200 people in the town, doubled its workforce in recent years – and it’s hoped the new centre will create additional jobs in the future.

Natus Medical Incorporated is a US-based firm which provides healthcare products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of medical conditions.

The company has been located at the Gort IDA Business Park for almost 15 years and is one of the biggest employers in the area.

Tomorrow’s launch at 10am will be attended by Natus Medical’s Vice President of Global Operations and the Executive Director of IDA Ireland.

Galway East Junior Minister Sean Canney – who will also be in attendance – says the new distribution centre is a welcome development for the region.

Photo – McNamara Construction