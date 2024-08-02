Galway Bay FM

2 August 2024

Medical invention by Salthill man recognised at European awards

A Galway student has been recognised at the 2024 European Seeds of the Future awards in Rome for a medical invention

Salthills’s Eoin Creavin, who’s studying at University College Dublin, has been crowned regional champion along with four Irish team mates

Their group, Anaphero, claimed top honours for developing a wearable device that alerts caregivers when a child shows early signs of anaphylactic shock.

Eoin Creavin and his team mates received €1000 each from Huawei Ireland

They will travel to Shenzhen, China to compete in the prestigious Tech4Good global final early next year.

