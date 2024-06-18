Medical device research centre at University of Galway contributes €750 million to Irish economy

A significant medical device research centre at University of Galway is worth €750m to the Irish economy.

That’s according to a new report from Mazars, which looked at the CÚRAM SFI Research Centre.

The figure represents an almost a 12-fold increase on the original Government investment of €65m.

Benefits to the medtech sector include collaborative projects with 47 innovative companies and 2,547 jobs supported.

Director of CÚRAM, Professor Abhay Pandit says their work has helped to expand Ireland’s attractiveness as a global hub for the medtech sector.