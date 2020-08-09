Medical device firm planning €100m facility at Parkmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A US medical device firm is planning to develop a new €100m facility on the outskirts of the city.

The facility would be based at Parkmore East.

Stephen Murphy has the details:

According to the Sunday Independent – Integer, a US medical device firm, has applied for planning permission to develop a new medical devices manufacturing, research and development facility at Parkmore East.

The firm already employs around 360 people in Galway – and the new development at the IDA’s Galway Business and Technology Park could represent an investment of up to €100m.

The 16,500 sq m development would consist of a two-story building, mainly comprising manufacturing floorspace, with associated office floorspace.

The proposal also features an access road, including a roundabout, which would provide access from Parkmore Road via existing internal roads at the business park.

It’s reported the proposed new facility would be similar in size to the existing Integer manufacturing facility at Parkmore.

In June of this year, Integer also opened the Galway Research and Development Innovation Centre, an 8,500 sq facility in Claregalway.