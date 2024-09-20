Galway Bay FM

20 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Medical device company Integer opens new Parkmore centre and announces further expansion

Share story:
Medical device company Integer opens new Parkmore centre and announces further expansion

Leading global medical device company, Integer, has announced its intention to expand further as it opens new $30m centre in Parkmore East.

It has officially opened its new 67,000 sq foot facility today, and the company has permission for further expansion and hopes to almost triple its site at Parkmore.

It currently employs over 300 staff in Galway, and the new research and innovation centre has the potential to create up to 200 more jobs over the next few years.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin attended the opening of the state-of-the-art building today, and spoke to CEO Joe Dziedzic and Director of Operations, Mike Parkinson:

Enterprise Minister Dara Calleary says these investments are crucial and only possible if the talent pool is there:

Share story:

Report reveals 30% of workers in West live in Galway city

A new report has revealed that almost 30 percent of all workers in the West live in Galway city The Western Development Commission report also shows a sur...

Midlands North West MEP Walsh calls for reform of CAP

Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for a comprehensive reform of the Common Agricultural Policy. The Fine Gael MEP has made the call ahead of ...

Plans lodged for "Galway Food Market" at former Connacht Tribune Printing Press

Plans are underway to establish a new “Galway Food Market” at the former Connacht Tribune Printing Press in the city. Two years ago, the forme...

Junior Enterprise Minister to officially open new $30m medical device centre at Parkmore

Junior Enterprise Minister Dara Calleary will officially open a new Medical Device Innovation and Manufacturing Centre later this morning. The new Integer...