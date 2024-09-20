Medical device company Integer opens new Parkmore centre and announces further expansion

Leading global medical device company, Integer, has announced its intention to expand further as it opens new $30m centre in Parkmore East.

It has officially opened its new 67,000 sq foot facility today, and the company has permission for further expansion and hopes to almost triple its site at Parkmore.

It currently employs over 300 staff in Galway, and the new research and innovation centre has the potential to create up to 200 more jobs over the next few years.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin attended the opening of the state-of-the-art building today, and spoke to CEO Joe Dziedzic and Director of Operations, Mike Parkinson:

Enterprise Minister Dara Calleary says these investments are crucial and only possible if the talent pool is there: