Medical Assessment Unit at Portiuncula Hospital remains closed due to A&E overcrowding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Medical Assessment Unit at Portiuncula Hospital is closed due to overcrowding at the Emergency Department.

Galway Bay fm news has been contacted by patients who have had their appointments cancelled at the unit.

According to figures from the INMO, there are 15 patients waiting on trolleys at the hospital’s Emergency Department.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the HSE says there has been a significant increase in patients attending A&E at the Ballinasloe hospital.

As a result, the Medical Assessment Unit is being used as an overflow area for patients from the Emergency Department.

It’s expected the unit will be closed for the rest of this week.

Management at the hospital is advising there are long delays at the Emergency Department.

It’s also asking that only immediate family visit patients in hospital with a limit of two visitors at one time.

Children are asked not to visit patients unless in exceptional circumstances.