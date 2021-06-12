Measures to support participants of Community Employment and Tús Schemes welcomed by Galway deputy Eamon O’Cuiv.

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The announcement Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys T.D., and Minister of State, Joe O’Brien T.D., of further measures to support participants of Community Employment (CE) and Tús schemes has been welcomed by Galway West/South Mayo deputy Eamon O’Cuiv.

Under the measures, CE and Tús participants’ contracts will be further extended until the end of October 2021.

This will benefit 7,000 participants who have been granted contract extensions since last October and whose contracts were due to end in July.

And the measure will benefit over 4,000 additional existing CE/ Tús participants whose contracts would ordinarily come to an end between July and October.

Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv welcomed this decision saying it will allow people return to work, who could not work during Covid-19, and also allow them to finish courses they were on.

Deputy O’Cuiv said that it will be a relief for those who are on the schemes but added that he would like to see more done.