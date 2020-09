Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the DPP after 32,000 euro worth of drugs and cash were seized in Galway City.

MDMA, LSD, cocaine and cannabis herb were discovered during the search of a house on the Headford Road

The drugs are worth 29,000 euro and there was also 2,800 in cash seized.

A man in his early 40s who was arrested at the scene has been released but a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions