MCPA pesticide detected in Tully-Tullycross public water supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The pesticide MCPA has been detected in the Tully-Tullycross public water supply in Connemara following a year of clear sampling results.

While the levels detected do not pose any immediate risk to health, Irish Water has issued a warning stating it’s imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when spraying their lands.

The Tully-Tullycross supply was on the Environmental Protection Agency’s watch list for pesticides due to persistent exceedances for MCPA.

However, following a year of clear sampling results, the file was removed, but the EPA has notified Irish Water that it will be put back on its watch list following this latest exceedance.

The utility is warning that great care must always be taken to protect drinking water supplies wherever pesticide use is considered necessary, particularly if using products for grassland weed control.

MCPA, which is commonly used to kill rushes on wet land, is the main offender.

While there is no threat to public health, the detected levels sometimes exceed the legally permitted limit value for pesticides in drinking water.

This is set at an extremely low value equivalent to one drop in an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Irish Water is appealing to all users of pesticides including the farming community, sporting organisations and domestic users, to ensure that best practice measures to protect drinking waters are always followed.