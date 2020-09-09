McGinn’s Hophouse owner says photo of pint drinker with a clock struck a chord

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway pub owner says a photo of a man drinking a pint while watching the clock has struck a lot of people in rural areas.

A photo of John Joe Quinn sitting by the window in McGinn’s Hophouse has been widely shared on social media, and the pub has been inundated with calls from people who want to buy him a pint.

The photo has been shared thousands of times of John Joe Quinn watching his alarm clock while drinking a pint of Guinness.

Many people believed he was conscious of the time limit in the pub due to Covid-19 regulations. But John Joe says he wanted to know if he would have time for a second pint and make it home to catch the news.

Fergus McGinn from the Hophouse says the photo struck a chord with a lot of people.

The pub has been inundated with people offering to pay for a pint for John Joe.

John Joe is surprised by his sudden fame, telling the Irish Independent he doesn’t know anything about computers or the internet, and that he’s just an ordinary, plain man.