Mayoral reception to honour hero fishermen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Mayoral reception will take place this Friday to celebrate the heroic achievements of Claddagh fishermen Patrick & Morgan Oliver in saving two paddleboarders in a dramatic rescue in August

23 year old Sara Feeney and her cousin 17 year old Ellen Glynn were rescued from Galway Bay near the Aran Islands after spending the night in the sea after they drifted 20 miles out

Mayor Mike Cubbard will head up the reception for father and son team, 40 year old Patrick and 18 year old Morgan, in Leisureland on Friday afternoon

A small presentation will also be made to Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney in recognition of their bravery

This day last week the Olivers were again involved in a rescue, when they brought their craft up the River Corrib near Nimmo’s Pier and brought a man on board from the water before he was transferred to UHG