Mayoral Reception to honour Galway’s Special Olympics Athletes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Mayoral Reception will take place later to honour Galway’s Special Olympics Athletes who took part in the games in Berlin last month

Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare, will host the Reception in City Hall to celebrate the outstanding sporting achievements of the athletes

They include Henry Cloran for Football, gymnast Maire Connolly, Kate Dillion for Athletics, golfer Kevin Hardiman, swimmer Patricia Larkin and Michelle O’Keane and Liam Hynes for Kayaking

The Reception will take place In the Council Chamber at 4 this afternoon