Mayoral reception to celebrate achievements of Owen Ward

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A mayoral reception is taking place in the city at the moment to celebrate the academic achievements of Owen Ward and his contribution to education.

Owen is a native of the westside area of the city and a member of the Irish Traveller community.

Despite being an early school leaver with no Junior Cert, Owen completed the NUI Galway access programme and later graduated with a degree and masters in post-primary education.

He currently serves as a programme coordinator at the Access Centre at NUI Galway.

Owen Ward is also a committee member of Údarás na hOllscoile – and is the first Irish Traveller to be electeted to a university governing authority in Ireland.

A presentation is being made to Owen at a special mayoral reception in Leisureland at the moment

Mayor Mike Cubbard says Owen has gone above and beyond to ensure everyone has a chance in education