Mayor to meet city chief after An Bord Pleanála refuses new hospice at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway is to hold a meeting with the Chief Executive of the city council today to discuss planning the City Development Plan.

It comes as An Bord Pleanála overturned a decision of the city council and refused planning permission for a new hospice facility at Merlin Park in the city.

Mayor Niall McNelis plans to meet with the CEO of the council today to see what measures councillors can take to ensure vital facilities are progressed in the future.

Galway Hospice says it’s extremely disappointed with An Bord Pleanála’s decision to refuse permission for the new 36-bed hospice.

It will now review the decision and may consider sourcing an alternative site for a new hospice.

Peter Butler of An Taisce is one of the objectors who is against a hospice being built at that site in Merlin Park.

Chief Executive of Galway Hospice, Mary Nash says they worked on the plan for the meadow site for almost a decade and no other site was made available to the charity.

Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis says he will investigate how councillors can work on the planning process in the future but people need to continue to back the hospice.