Mayor to launch Gold Star Programme to improve accessibility across city

GBFM Newsroom – Mayor of Galway Clodagh Higgins and Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte will launch Galway’s Gold Star Programme next week. (4/10)

The programme is billed as a major initiative to make Galway City more accessible to disabled people.

It’ll see restaurants, shops and other businesses be awarded with bronze, silver or gold star awards for the services they provide for those with disabilities.

The programme will be launched at the Connacht Hotel on Tuesday, October 4th and the public is invited to attend.

Rose Foley of Access for All Galway outlines the benefits of the programme.