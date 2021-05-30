Mayor secures agreement from Salthill Sundays reps that they will form an official group

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Mayor of Galway City Mike Cubbard has secured an agreement from representatives of the Salthill Sunday Event that they will form an official group.

Both have pledged to work together to organise future car events that will benefit the both the enthuiatst and the public and prevent scenes like last Sunday.

Mayor Cubbard today stated that a postive discussion took place yesterday evening between himself, four members of Galway City Council and the organisers.

The meeting, which lasted over an hour, discussed the proper organisation of an event that would benefit everyone and prevent scenes which saw severe delays for motorists in the Salthill area which filtered onto many approach roads in the city.

Mayor Cubbard said that both the city council and the organisers want to work together.

There have been fears that while the event is cancelled for this Sunday in it’s current guise, some might still turn up.

However, reports this morning are that very few have arrived at this stage.