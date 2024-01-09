Mayor opens Book of Condolence at City Museum for Peadar O’Dowd

The Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare has opened a Book of Condolence at Galway City Museum for Peadar O’Dowd

The local historian, and native of Bohermore, who was a long-time supporter of the Museum, was laid to rest yesterday

Mayor Hoare wrote that Peadar made a significant contribution of our understanding of our place in the world as Galwegians and his works and writing have played a key role in preserving the history of Galway.

The Book will remain open at the Museum until February 23 and will also be available online from tomorrow