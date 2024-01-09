Galway Bay FM

9 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Mayor opens Book of Condolence at City Museum for Peadar O’Dowd

Share story:
Mayor opens Book of Condolence at City Museum for Peadar O’Dowd

The Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare has opened a Book of Condolence at Galway City Museum for Peadar O’Dowd

The local historian, and native of Bohermore, who was a long-time supporter of the Museum, was laid to rest yesterday

Mayor Hoare wrote that Peadar made a significant contribution of our understanding of our place in the world as Galwegians and his works and writing have played a key role in preserving the history of Galway.

The Book will remain open at the Museum until February 23 and will also be available online from tomorrow

Share story:

Claim city in urgent need of "retail strategy" to attract more shoppers

Galway City is in urgent need of a proper “retail strategy” to help attract more shoppers into the city centre. The suggestion was made during...

Storm in a teacup at city hall over threat to advertising at council-owned pitches

There’s been a storm in a teacup at City Hall over a perceived threat to advertising revenue for sports clubs using council-owned pitches. These spo...

Thieves target homes and commercial yards in Corrandulla, Annaghdown and Monivea

Gardai are investigating a string of post-Christmas burglaries in the Corrandulla, Annaghdown and Monivea areas. Homes and commercial yards were targeted ...

62 people on trolleys at University Hospital Galway

62 people are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today. It means the city hospital is the country’s third most overcrowded behind Lim...