Galway Bay FM

17 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Mayor officially opens changing facility for the disabled at Ladies Beach, Salthill

Share story:
Mayor officially opens changing facility for the disabled at Ladies Beach, Salthill

The ‘Changing Places’ facility at Ladies Beach in Salthill has been officially opened

The facility was opened by Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare, in advance of the 2024 bathing season

‘Changing Places’ are facilities for people with multiple and complex disabilities who have one or two assistants with them.

They’re located next to the existing toilet block.

Facilities include a hoist, an adjustable height changing platform, an adjustable height basin and a privacy screen.

Their aim is to provide safety and comfort for users, as well as being integral to the care of people with profound and multiple disabilities

Share story:

Green light for Tonery's Bar in Bohermore to be demolished and replaced with hotel

City planners have given the green light for Tonery’s Bar in Bohermore to be demolished and replaced with a hotel. The original plan was for 3 floor...

Plea for tenants to "respect houses" as keys to be handed over to new social homes in Ahascragh

There’s a plea for tenants to “mind and respect” new social homes in Ahascragh, as keys are to be handed over shortly. The project at th...

Dáil hears Galway-Dublin motorway almost never happened due to projected lack of demand

The Dáil has heard that the Dublin to Galway Motorway almost didn’t happen due to apparent lack of demand. The issue came up during debate on the d...

Galway businesses urged to apply for 'valuable' financial scheme

Businesses in Galway are losing out on finances available through a Local Government scheme. That’s according to Tuam area councillor Joe Sheridan, ...