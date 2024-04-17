Mayor officially opens changing facility for the disabled at Ladies Beach, Salthill

The ‘Changing Places’ facility at Ladies Beach in Salthill has been officially opened

The facility was opened by Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare, in advance of the 2024 bathing season

‘Changing Places’ are facilities for people with multiple and complex disabilities who have one or two assistants with them.

They’re located next to the existing toilet block.

Facilities include a hoist, an adjustable height changing platform, an adjustable height basin and a privacy screen.

Their aim is to provide safety and comfort for users, as well as being integral to the care of people with profound and multiple disabilities